China's commercial CERES-1 Y8 rocket launches new satellite

Xinhua) 15:39, August 25, 2023

The CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket carrying the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Aug. 25, 2023. The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site. The launch was the 8th flight mission to use the CERES-1 rocket series. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched a CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending one new satellite into a planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, carrying the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite.

The launch was the 8th flight mission to use the CERES-1 rocket series.

