China's commercial CERES-1 Y8 rocket launches new satellite
The CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket carrying the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Aug. 25, 2023. The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site. The launch was the 8th flight mission to use the CERES-1 rocket series. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched a CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending one new satellite into a planned orbit.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:59 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, carrying the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite.
The launch was the 8th flight mission to use the CERES-1 rocket series.
Photos
