China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches five new satellites

Xinhua) 14:36, August 14, 2023

XICHANG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket to send five new satellites into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

The A to E satellites belonging to the Head-3 micro-satellite constellation were launched at 1:32 p.m. (Beijing Time), and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellites will mainly be used for providing commercial remote-sensing services.

The launch was the 27th mission undertaken with Kuaizhou-1A series rockets.

