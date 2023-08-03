Home>>
China launches Fengyun-3 satellite
(Xinhua) 13:46, August 03, 2023
JIUQUAN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched a satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The Fengyun-3 06 satellite was launched at 11:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4C carrier rocket and successfully entered the planned orbit.
The launch marked the 481st flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
