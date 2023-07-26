Hong Kong's first satellite manufacturing center launched
Photo shows the Aerospace Control Center at the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
The ASPACE Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center opened on Tuesday in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Situated within the Advanced Manufacturing Centre at the Hong Kong Science Park, the center is not just Hong Kong’s first satellite manufacturing center but also one of the world’s largest intelligent satellite manufacturing facilities.
Photo shows an interior view of the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Photo shows an interior view of the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A robot arm demonstrates on an assembly line at the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Technical personnel demonstrate the operations at the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Photo shows an interior view of the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
