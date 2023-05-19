China's satellite navigation industry output up 6.76 pct in 2022

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The total output value of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry reached 500.7 billion yuan (about 71.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 6.76 percent year on year, according to a white paper published Thursday.

The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Location Based Services (LBS) Association of China issued this year's white paper on the development of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry at a press conference.

According to the association, there were over 264 million smartphone shipments in China in 2022, with 98.5 percent of them supporting the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS). At present, most of the mobile apps providing map, navigation and shopping services in China already support the BDS.

In 2022, the BDS has been further integrated into people's daily lives, creating more application scenarios and expanding the application scale of the BeiDou mass market, said association president Yu Xiancheng, adding that the BDS positioning service is used more than 360 billion times a day on average.

The BDS has also been used for disaster prevention and mitigation. As of June 2022, a safety monitoring and warning platform powered by the BDS has been applied in fields and industries including transportation, water resource management, geological disaster prevention, housing development, emergency response, energy, mining and environmental protection in 20 provincial-level regions across the country.

