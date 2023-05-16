First images from China's new precipitation satellite released
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The first images from Fengyun-3G (FY-3G), China's first precipitation measurement satellite in a low inclination orbit, were released on Monday, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
The images captured by six payloads on FY-3G show the three-dimensional structure of precipitation at different levels, which could improve monitoring and forecasts related to major precipitation systems.
The precipitation measuring radar, FY-3G's main payload, is the country's first satellite-borne precipitation measuring radar.
It is mainly used to monitor precipitation in catastrophic weather systems, and is capable of observing the internal three-dimensional structure of typhoons, rainstorms, blizzards and other precipitation systems.
The satellite was launched on April 16 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
