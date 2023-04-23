Indian space agency launches 2 Singaporean satellites

Xinhua) 14:16, April 23, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C55 mission, carrying two Singaporean satellites weighing around 757 kg.

The primary payload is an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS). The two satellites are intended to be launched into an eastward low-inclination orbit.

The launch was carried out at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota, a rocket launch center in southern India.

"PSLV-C55 is a dedicated commercial PSLV mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the international satellite customer from Singapore. In this mission TeLEOS-2, a synthetic aperture radar satellite will be the primary satellite, and LUMELITE-4, a technology demonstration nano-satellite, will be the co-passenger satellite," said the ISRO in a statement.

The TeLEOS-2 satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies of the government of Singapore, while the LUMELITE-4 aims to augment Singapore's e-navigation on maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

The mission was conducted under a contract with the New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the ISRO.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)