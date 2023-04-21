Indian gov't says ready for evacuation of citizens from Sudan

Xinhua) 13:36, April 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government is in touch with various nations and United Nations agencies to ensure the safety of Indians in strife-torn Sudan and their evacuation, said spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

The spokesman declined to comment on the exact number of Indians present in Sudan currently.

Bagchi said the evacuation plans would depend on situations on the ground, which remain very tense.

"Our mission in Khartoum has been in contact with the Indian community there through multiple channels, including formal and informal," said the spokesman.

