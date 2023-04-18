India's wholesale inflation eases to 1.34 pct in March

Xinhua) 13:40, April 18, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 17 (Xinhua) -- India's wholesale price index (WPI) eased to 1.34 percent in March, according to data released Monday by the country's federal ministry of commerce and industry.

India's WPI rose at its slowest level in March since October 2020, local media reported.

WPI inflation, an indicator of prices in the wholesale market, rises or falls mainly due to steep increases or decreases in commodity prices globally.

