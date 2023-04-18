Home>>
India's wholesale inflation eases to 1.34 pct in March
(Xinhua) 13:40, April 18, 2023
NEW DELHI, April 17 (Xinhua) -- India's wholesale price index (WPI) eased to 1.34 percent in March, according to data released Monday by the country's federal ministry of commerce and industry.
India's WPI rose at its slowest level in March since October 2020, local media reported.
WPI inflation, an indicator of prices in the wholesale market, rises or falls mainly due to steep increases or decreases in commodity prices globally.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Death toll in India's hooch tragedy rises to 32
- 11 killed, over 40 hospitalized amid heatstroke in India's Maharashtra
- 11 killed, 28 injured as tractor trolley falls off bridge in India's Uttar Pradesh
- Indian investigating agency to question Delhi chief minister in liquor policy case
- Indian gov't denies permission to prosecute 30 troopers over deadly shooting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.