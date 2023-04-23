India's forex reserves rise

Xinhua) 13:26, April 23, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- India's foreign exchange reserves rose by 1.65 billion U.S. dollars to 586.41 billion dollars as of April 14, showed the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

This was the second consecutive week of increase. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by 6.30 billion dollars.

For the week ended April 14, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased to 516.63 billion dollars, said the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

Gold reserves dropped by 521 million dollars to 46.125 billion dollars, and the Special Drawing Rights were down by 38 million dollars, showed the RBI's data.

