Indian exporters' body to explore trade opportunities in Russia

NEW DELHI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A 50-member business delegation of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) will be on a four-day visit to Russia next week to explore more trade opportunities, FIEO president A. Sakthivel said on Friday.

The business delegation would comprise members from the agro and food-processing sectors, Sakthivel told Xinhua over the phone.

The visit aims to explore more trade opportunities as the Russian market holds a huge potential, the FIEO chief said.

The FIEO intends to take their exports to Russia to 5 billion U.S. dollars this fiscal year from last year's around 3 billion U.S. dollars. It will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russian business chambers for a bilateral exchange of information and delegations regularly.

According to Sakthivel, the business trip aims to establish tie-ups with Russian companies, including large departmental stores in the agro and processed-food sectors.

