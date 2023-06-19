Open-sea testing of China's 1st low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation conducted in South China Sea

Xinhua) 13:16, June 19, 2023

A staff member operates an unmanned aerial vehicle to conduct an open-sea testing of the low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation at the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Researchers from the GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based satellite maker, and several scientific research institutions, conducted an open-sea testing of the country's first low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation in the South China Sea. The testing aims to verify the collaborative communication coverage ability of high-Earth orbit and low-Earth orbit satellites, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In March 2022, six satellites produced by GalaxySpace were sent into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The six satellites in orbit, together with the first broadband communication satellite developed by GalaxySpace and deployed in low-Earth orbit, have formed China's first low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation.

A staff member tests a signal reception device for low-Earth orbit satellites at a low-Earth orbit gateway station in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship sailing in the South China Sea. (Xinhua)

Staff members work to verify the collaborative communication coverage ability of high-Earth orbit and low-Earth orbit satellites, and unmanned aerial vehicles at the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship sailing in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member installs a high-definition optoelectronic device before conducting an open-sea testing of the low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation at the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Staff members test an unmanned aerial vehicle for conducting an open-sea testing of the low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation at the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Staff members test devices at a low-Earth orbit gateway station in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows the internet terminal of low-Earth orbit satellites onboard the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship. (Xinhua)

Staff members install a sensor before conducting an open-sea testing of the low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation at the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

