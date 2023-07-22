Home>>
China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y6 launches 2 satellites
(Xinhua) 15:56, July 22, 2023
JIUQUAN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday launched the CERES-1 Y6 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 1:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending two commercial satellites, Qiankun-1 and Xingshidai-16, into the planned orbit.
Developed by the Beijing-based high-tech company Galactic Energy, the CERES-1 is a small-scale solid-propellant carrier rocket capable of sending micro-satellites into orbit.
The launch was the sixth flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China begins construction of ultra-low orbit satellite constellation
- China launches new satellite to test satellite internet technologies
- China launches new space experiment satellite
- Open-sea testing of China's 1st low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation conducted in South China Sea
- China launches new space science satellites
- "Macao Science 1" space exploration satellites pave way for collaborative endeavors
- China's satellite navigation industry output up 6.76 pct in 2022
- China launches new BeiDou navigation satellite
- First images from China's new precipitation satellite released
- China to launch up to 3 BeiDou backup satellites in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.