China launches new remote sensing satellite group

Xinhua) 11:23, July 27, 2023

A remote sensing satellite group composed of three satellites carried by a Long March-2D carrier rocket is launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province July 27, 2023. The three satellites of the Yaogan-36 family have entered the preset orbit. This mission was the 480th flight of the Long March carrier rockets. (Photo by Zhang Yingjian/Xinhua)

XICHANG, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket on Thursday to place a remote sensing satellite group composed of three satellites in space.

The three satellites of the Yaogan-36 family were launched at 04:02 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit.

This mission is the 480th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.

