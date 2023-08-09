China launches new disaster reduction satellite

A Long March-2C rocket carrying a satellite for disaster reduction blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China Aug. 9, 2023. The satellite has entered the planned orbit. The launch was the 482nd mission by the Long March rocket series. (Photo by Lu Xing/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new satellite for disaster reduction from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province on Wednesday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 6:53 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

The launch was the 482nd mission by the Long March rocket series.

A Long March-2C rocket carrying a satellite for disaster reduction blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China Aug. 9, 2023. The satellite has entered the planned orbit. The launch was the 482nd mission by the Long March rocket series. (Photo by Feng Yang/Xinhua)

