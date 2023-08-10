China's commercial CERES-1 Y7 rocket launches 7 satellites

The CERES-1 Y7 carrier rocket carrying seven satellites, including the Xiguang-1 01 satellite, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched the CERES-1 Y7 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending seven satellites into planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:03 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, carrying seven satellites, including the Xiguang-1 01 satellite.

The launch was the 7th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.

