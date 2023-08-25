We Are China

China's commercial rocket launches new satellite

Ecns.cn) 16:44, August 25, 2023

China's commercial CERES-1 Y8 carrier rocket carrying the Jilin-1 Kuanfu 02A satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

