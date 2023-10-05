We Are China

China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 10:32, October 05, 2023

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 5, 2023. China on Thursday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. (Photo by Chen Yi/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 lifted off at 8:24 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The launch was the 490th mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.

