China launches its latest remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 09:49, September 27, 2023

A Long March-4C carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-33 04 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sept. 27, 2023. The satellite has entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday sent its latest remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellite, Yaogan-33 04, was launched on a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15 a.m. (Beijing Time), and has entered its planned orbit successfully.

It will be used for scientific experiments, land resource surveys, crop yield estimates, and disaster prevention and relief work.

The launch was the 489th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

