China launches tech-experiment satellite

Xinhua) 08:23, November 24, 2023

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying a technology experiment satellite for satellite internet technologies blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo by Chen Haojie/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a technology experiment satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The experiment satellite for satellite internet technologies was launched at 6:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket, and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch is the 498th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

