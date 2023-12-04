China helps Egypt send new satellite into orbit

Xinhua) 15:19, December 04, 2023

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday.

The satellite MISRSAT-2, launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time), will be used in Egypt's land and resource utilization, water conservancy, agriculture, and other fields.

The MISRSAT-2 is a landmark project of deep cooperation between China and Egypt in the field of aerospace high-tech, and is of milestone significance in aerospace cooperation between the two countries, according to the China National Space Administration.

It was the 499th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time.

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. China helped Egypt send a remote-sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Monday. Remote sensing satellites Starpool 02-A and Starpool 02-B were also sent into space at the same time. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)