China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 09:18, December 16, 2023

WENCHANG, Hainan, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into its planned orbit from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan on Friday.

The carrier rocket, coded as Long March-5 Y6, blasted off at 9:41 p.m. (Beijing Time), carrying the Yaogan-41, a high-orbit optical remote sensing satellite.

The satellite will be used in land survey, crop yield estimation, environmental management, meteorological warning and forecasting, and comprehensive disaster prevention and reduction.

This marks the 502nd mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

