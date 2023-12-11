China launches new remote sensing satellite
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-39 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 10, 2023. The rocket blasted off at 9:58 a.m. (Beijing Time), and sent the satellite into the preset orbit. It was the 500th flight mission of the Long March series rockets. (Photo by Xu Lihao/Xinhua)
XICHANG, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket, placing a remote sensing satellite in space.
The rocket blasted off at 9:58 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and sent the Yaogan-39 satellite into the preset orbit.
It was the 500th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.
