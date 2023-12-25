Home>>
China launches four meteorological satellites
(Xinhua) 13:15, December 25, 2023
JIUQUAN, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday.
The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.
They will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.
It was the 23rd flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.