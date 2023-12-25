Top political advisor meets Chinese Christian delegates

Xinhua) 10:05, December 25, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with leaders of Chinese Christian groups in Beijing, capital of China.

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has called on Chinese Christian groups to guide Protestant figures and believers to contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks while meeting with leaders of Chinese Christian groups in Beijing.

At the 11th National Chinese Christian Congress, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday in Beijing, new leaders of the National Committee of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches in China and the China Christian Council were elected.

The two groups had, over the past five years, upheld the principle that Protestantism in China must be Chinese in orientation and guided the Chinese Protestant community to unite closely around the Party and the government, Wang said.

Wang urged them to acquire a profound understanding of the Party's theories and policies on religion and to implement these while adhering to the principles of independence and self-management.

He also emphasized the importance of guiding Chinese Protestant figures and believers to inherit and carry forward the tradition of patriotism, and strengthen their identification with the motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Party, and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The Chinese Christian groups should engage in international exchanges on the basis of independence, equality, and mutual respect, Wang said.

