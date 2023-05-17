India rejects U.S. report on international religious freedom

Xinhua) 13:37, May 17, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- India on Tuesday described the U.S. report on international religious freedom as one "based on misinformation and flawed understanding."

The report talked about attacks on members of religious minority communities in India in 2022, according to local media reports.

In response to media queries regarding the U.S. report, spokesperson of India's External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi said that it was "motivated".

"We are aware of the release of the U.S. State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom. Regrettably, such reports continue to be based on misinformation and flawed understanding. Motivated and biased commentary by some U.S. officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports," said Bagchi.

