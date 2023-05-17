Blast inside firecracker factory kills 7, injures 5 in India's West Bengal

NEW DELHI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people were killed and five others injured, some of them critically, on Tuesday from a firecracker factory blast in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, police said.

The blast took place in Egra area of East Medinipur district, about 130 km south of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.

According to police, the factory was being illegally run in a residential building and the injured were immediately removed to the nearest health facility.

Police said the building completely collapsed in the blast.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said an investigation has been ordered to find out the reason.

Accidental explosions are common at Indian firecracker factories and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.

