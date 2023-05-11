5 arrested in blast in India's Amritsar

Xinhua) 16:18, May 11, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A blast went off early Thursday in the northern Indian state of Punjab, with no casualty reported, officials said.

The low-intensity blast took place near Guru Ramdas Niwas building neighboring the Golden Temple in the Sikh holy city of Amritsar in Punjab.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh told the media that police were informed around midnight that "a loud sound" had been heard.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone injured in the blast.

Meanwhile, Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav in a brief statement said five people were arrested in connection with the blasts.

This marks the third blast to hit the vicinity of the Golden Temple in six days. The first explosion occurred on May 6, and the second on Monday on Heritage Street in the city.

Police have been collecting forensic samples from the blast sites to unravel the nature of explosions and ordered an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the blasts.

