Central India bus mishap's death toll rises to 24

Xinhua) 10:49, May 10, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in a bus mishap in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh has risen to 24, a local police official said on Tuesday.

More than 30 injured people were undergoing treatment in different government hospitals, he told Xinhua.

The private bus fell onto a dry riverbed from a nearly 50-foot high bridge in Khargone district while traveling to the state's Indore city.

The reason of the bus mishap is not known yet, though the local police believe that it might have occurred due to over-speeding.

Expressing condolences at the loss of lives in the bus crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced monetary compensation for the families of the dead and those injured. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced compensation for the victims.

