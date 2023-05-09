Another blast goes off in India's Amritsar
NEW DELHI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Another blast took place Monday morning in the northern Indian state of Punjab, local media reports said.
However, there were no reports of injuries in the fresh blast.
The blast went off on Heritage Street in Amritsar, the Sikh holy city of Punjab, around the same place where the first blast took place on Saturday.
This was the second bomb blast in the vicinity of Golden Temple. In the first blast, six people were injured and glass panes of several buildings were smashed.
So far, police were unable to find out the reason behind the blasts.
Police were investigating the explosions. Law and order, peace and harmony in the state shall be maintained and mischief makers and rumour mongers shall be dealt with sternly, according to a statement issued by police in Punjab.
According to police, the situation on the ground was completely normal.
