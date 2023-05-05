India's crisis-hit private airline Go First cancels all flight bookings until mid-May

Xinhua) 11:06, May 05, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 4 (Xinhua) -- India's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday that crisis-hit private airline Go First has suspended flight bookings until May 15 and is working to refund or reschedule existing bookings for future dates.

The DGCA issued a notice to the airline after it suddenly canceled scheduled flights for three days starting May 3.

The aviation watchdog said in a statement that it had examined the airline's response and issued an order under the prevailing regulations, directing the airline to process refunds to passengers "as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation".

Separately Go First said in a statement that due to operational reasons it has canceled all flights until May 9.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the statement said. "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly."

Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, has filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal, blaming U.S.-based engine manufacturer Pratt &Whitney for its financial problems.

