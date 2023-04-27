Naxal attack kills 10 policemen, driver in central India

Xinhua) 13:11, April 27, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Ten policemen and a driver were killed on Wednesday after their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the Naxal rebels in India's central state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The attack took place in Aranpur area of Dantewada district, about 508 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, the policemen belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) were returning from an anti-Naxal operation when they came under the attack.

"A DRG vehicle was targeted by Naxals today in Aranpur area of Dantewada through an IED. In the attack, 10 DRG personnel and one civilian lost their lives. Reinforcements have reached the spot and bodies of all of them are being evacuated," P Sundarraj, a senior police official in Bastar, said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the killing of policemen.

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans (personnel) and a driver in an IED blast in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad," Baghel wrote on social media. "We share the grief of their families. May their soul rest in peace."

DRG is a special force of the Chhattisgarh police that comprises mostly local tribals who have been trained to fight the Naxal rebels.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Baghel and assured him of all possible support to fight Naxals.

Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh once termed the Naxalite movement as India's "greatest internal security challenge."

New Delhi has deployed several companies of its paramilitary forces to take on Naxals in their strongholds.

The insurgency reportedly has claimed hundreds of lives besides rendering thousands of inhabitants homeless.

