India mulls over options for evacuating nationals from Sudan

Xinhua) 09:56, April 24, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government is making all-out efforts to ensure the safety of its nationals stranded in Sudan and has positioned two aircraft in Jeddah and a ship at Port Sudan for their evacuation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

The ministry said the government is pursuing multiple options, as two Indian Air Force's C-130J aircraft were currently positioned on standby in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and the Indian Navy Ship "Sumedha" had reached Port Sudan.

"We are closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan. We are also coordinating closely with various partners for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that apart from the Sudanese authorities, the ministry and the Indian Embassy in Sudan were also in touch with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the United States, among others.

"Our Embassy is in regular touch with the stranded Indians in Sudan and is advising them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risk. It is also coordinating all possible assistance, including possible exit from Khartoum city as and when the security situation permits safe movement," it added.

According to the ministry, contingency plans were in place, but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum.

The Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft. Overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges, it added.

Meanwhile, a section of media reported that some Indians were among 66 people of different nationalities evacuated by Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Clashes erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, following days of tension.

Over 400 people have been killed and about 3,500 others wounded in the clashes in Sudan, according to the country's health ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)