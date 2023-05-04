Road mishap claims 11 lives in central India

Xinhua) 13:52, May 04, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Eleven people, including five women and two children, were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident in India's central state of Chhattisgarh on the night intervening Wednesday and Thursday, a local police official said.

"Eleven people died and one child (was) seriously injured after a truck and a car collided near Jagatra area in Balod district. The injured child has been referred to a hospital in state capital Raipur," Balod Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told Xinhua over phone.

The road crash occurred when the victims travelling in the car were returning home after attending a wedding in the neighbouring district. Their car collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, Yadav said.

The car was badly mangled after the crash.

All the dead belonged to the same family and worked as laborers, according to the local police official.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)