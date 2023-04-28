Lightning strikes kill 15 in India's West Bengal

Xinhua) 16:42, April 28, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- At least 15 people were killed and several others injured due to lightning in India's eastern state of West Bengal, officials said on Friday.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state during the past 24 hours affecting south Bengal districts.

Officials said most victims were farmers working in agricultural fields when the lightning struck.

"On Thursday evening, lightning hit several parts of the state killing five people in East Burdwan, four persons in Murshidabad and three each in West Midnapore and Howrah," a state disaster management department official said.

"Several people were also injured in these strikes and they were removed to hospitals," the official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky is partly cloudy and rain apart from thundershower was likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

Official data showed that 907 people were killed in 2022 due to lightning strikes across India.

