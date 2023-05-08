3 villagers killed as MiG-21 jet crashes in India's Rajasthan

NEW DELHI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed Monday in the western state of Rajasthan, officials and local media reports said.

The aircraft crashed into a house in the Dabli area of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, about 415 km north of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

A new Delhi-based television channel quoting local officials said two women and one man were killed in the village because of the crash.

Television images show a large crowd near the accident site and some of them moving debris with bare hands to look for survivors. The crash has created a huge crater in the ground.

Columns of smoke were rising from the site and debris was scattered all around.

Police said a rescue operation has been launched in the area where the aircraft had crashed.

Officials said the crash happened shortly after the aircraft took off from the Suratgarh airbase.

The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft using a parachute but suffered some injuries.

Following the crash, a military helicopter reached the accident site for rescue operations.

"MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries," reads a statement issued by IAF.

According to IAF, an inquiry was constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Reports said IAF has inducted over 900 MiG-21 into its fleet over the past 40 years. Of late India is phasing out its MiG-21 squadron, following incidents of its frequent crashes in the past.

