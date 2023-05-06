Home>>
6 members of family shot dead in central India over land dispute
(Xinhua) 10:36, May 06, 2023
NEW DELHI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- At least six people, including three women, were killed and five others injured in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday when members of a family opened fire on another family over a land dispute, confirmed a local police source to Xinhua over the phone.
The firing incident occurred in Lepa village of Morena district. The two families were having a decade-long dispute over a piece of land, added the cop.
All the dead belonged to the same family. A video of one of the killers using a rifle for firing at the victims went viral in Indian media and on various social media platforms.
The local police have identified the killers, and a hunt has been launched to arrest them, said the police.
