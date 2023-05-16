Students evacuated in Indian school after bomb threat

Xinhua) 15:20, May 16, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Students of a school in New Delhi were evacuated on Tuesday after the school administration received an email about a bomb threat, police said.

The evacuation took place at Amrita School in New Delhi's Pushp Vihar locality. The school received the threatening email at around 6:35 a.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the officials.

The email from the unknown sender sent a tizzy among the school administration, who alerted the police.

Immediately the bomb detection and disposal squad along with the dog squad were rushed to the school premises to conduct a thorough check.

"The school has been thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal squad and nothing suspicious has been found," Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi told media.

Last week the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Mathura Road received a similar threat claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

Last month also two threats about bombs being placed on school premises in the capital were received and both turned out to be false.

