India's main opposition party wins Karnataka Assembly elections

Supporters of Indian National Congress (INC) carrying party flag celebrate the party's victory in the Karnataka state assembly election in Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2023. India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), on Saturday won the recently-held Assembly elections in the southern state of Karnataka, unseating the current ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), on Saturday won the recently-held Assembly elections in the southern state of Karnataka, unseating the current ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission of India has announced that the INC has won 123 out of 224 constituencies and is leading in another 13, with a total expected win of 136 Assembly constituencies. The BJP is likely to win only 64 Assembly constituencies.

A party needs to win in at least 113 Assembly constituencies to form the government in the state. The final results are expected to be announced later this evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the INC on its win. He tweeted, "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations."

Hailing his party's victory, INC leader Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, "This is truly the victory of the people of Karnataka. They have voted for their progressive future, their welfare and social justice. With folded hands, we thank them for putting their trust in us."

