Potala Palace starts annual facelift

Ecns.cn) 09:59, October 20, 2023

Locals line up to paint the walls of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation project in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)

The 1,300-year-old Potala Palace started its annual facelift on Wednesday. It usually takes about a dozen days to paint the palace in preparation for the forthcoming "Lhabab Duchen," which is believed to be the day the Buddha descended from the heavens and is one of four annual festivals celebrating important events in his life.

Locals line up to paint the walls of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation project in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)

Workers paint the wall of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lang)

