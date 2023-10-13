Tibet in the eyes of a foreign journalist: natural beauty, warm people

(People's Daily App) 14:59, October 13, 2023

Dilyara Yermagambetova, publishing editor-in-chief of Toppress.kz, Kazakhstan, shares her feelings and experiences of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The beauty of nature and the warm, kind and hospitable people impress her. (Video source: Xizang Satellite TV; Compiled by Lin Rui and Wang Hao)

