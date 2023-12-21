China's top political advisor stresses advancing ethnic, religious work

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits Yunnan Provincial Museum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 19, 2023. Wang visited Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture as well as the cities of Yuxi and Kunming during an inspection tour in southwest China's Yunnan Province from Dec. 17 to 19. Wang emphasized the importance of fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and staying committed to the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation to promote ethnic unity, religious harmony, and social stability. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

KUNMING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has called for efforts to advance the work related to ethnic and religious affairs with a strong sense of responsibility and mission.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during an inspection tour in southwest China's Yunnan Province from Dec. 17 to 19.

Wang emphasized the importance of fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and staying committed to the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation to promote ethnic unity, religious harmony, and social stability.

During the tour, Wang visited Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture as well as the cities of Yuxi and Kunming, where he inspected residential areas, Buddhist sites, enterprises, the provincial museum, and wetlands, among other places.

While praising Yunnan's efforts to maintain harmony and stability in ethnic and religious fields, Wang urged the province to promote extensive exchanges, communication, and integration among various ethnic groups and build a demonstration area for ethnic unity and progress in the country.

He stressed the importance of sticking to the Party's basic policy on religious affairs and providing active guidance to religions so that they can adapt to a socialist society.

