Wang Yang meets new leadership of China Islamic Association

Xinhua) 10:23, September 21, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with members of the newly-elected leadership of the China Islamic Association in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leader Wang Yang Tuesday met with members of the newly-elected leadership of the China Islamic Association.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called for full implementation of the Party's basic policy on religious affairs and efforts to rally Islamic figures and Muslims closely around the Party and the government for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Wang congratulated the success of the 11th National Congress of Chinese Muslims and spoke highly of the work of the association over the past six years.

Wang called on the association to maintain the correct political direction, uphold the banner of patriotism and socialism, further strengthen the Chinese orientation in developing Islam in China, and facilitate the adaptation of Islam in China to socialist society.

Wang also urged the association to conduct strict governance of its operation, improve the democratic oversight of its leading members, and address pressing issues that matter to the sound development of the religion.

