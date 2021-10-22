Religious organization calls for int'l exchanges on conservation

October 22, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Members of the China Committee on Religion and Peace (CCRP) on Thursday expressed its willingness to promote ecological conservation and green development together with international counterparts.

Religious and environmental protection personnel from over 20 countries joined an online meeting held by the CCRP to discuss religious culture and ecological civilization.

The Chinese Buddhist community is willing to join hands with religious circles from various countries to advocate public awareness on protecting the ecological environment and pursuing green development to build a clean and beautiful world, said Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, a member of the CCRP and vice president of the Buddhist Association of China.

Deng Zongliang, executive vice president of the CCRP, stressed the exchanges among religious communities in Asia, noting that such exchanges should help promote ecological conservation and maintain peace and stability across the continent.

