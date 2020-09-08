China's religious organization marks war victories

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China Committee on Religion and Peace (CCRP) Monday held a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Representatives from Chinese religious circles gathered to promote the concept of peaceful development.

In a written speech delivered to the event, Pagbalha Geleg Namgyae, president of the organization and also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called on religious figures and believers to make greater contributions to religious and social harmony as well as world peace, and make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Established in 1994 and headquartered in Beijing, the CCRP is a non-profit national mass organization, consisting of representatives from five major religions in China, namely Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism.