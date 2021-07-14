Home>>
Lawful religious practices protected in Xinjiang: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:13, July 14, 2021
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The lawful religious practices are protected in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said a white paper issued Wednesday.
Religious activities such as attending religious services, worshipping Buddha, attending Mass, praying and reciting scriptures are managed by religious groups and the believers themselves, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."
Such activities are protected by law, and no organization or individual may interfere with them, said the white paper issued by the State Council Information Office.
