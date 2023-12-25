Yearender: China's sports industry seeks development amid transformation

Xinhua) 09:49, December 25, 2023

HARBIN, China, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's sports industry continued to thrive in 2023 amid an increased focus on catering to personalized demands and a boom in both elite and grassroots events.

TRANSITIONING FROM GOODS TO SERVICE

A notable trend from the China International Sporting Goods Expo in 2023 was that a growing number of domestic businesses have shifted their focus from manufacturing and selling sports equipment to providing comprehensive services to a wide range of customers from schools to clubs and communities.

Personalized demands, as well as the integration of user demographics and usage scenarios have been given greater consideration.

"Fitness is a personalized activity, so there is a huge market. Personalized demands will be a driving force of the sports goods industry," said Luo Jie, vice president and secretary-general of the China Sporting Goods Association.

Many companies are accelerating their transformation and upgrading, so that they can have broader market prospects, he added.

URBAN AND RURAL SPORTING EVENTS GAIN MOMENTUM

In 2023, China witnessed a resurgence in the popularity of marathons. A total of 133 road races across the country were registered between January and June, according to the Chinese Athletics Association. On November 25 and 26, more than 20 marathons took place across China.

The Beijing Marathon, dubbed the country's flagship marathon, attracted over 130,000 runners to register for the 30,000-slot lucky draw, as all participants, regardless of athletic skill level, were required to take on the full distance of 42.195 kilometers.

The running fever has brought about a huge economic impact. For instance, the Nanchang Marathon generated a total revenue of 125 million yuan (about 17.6 million U.S. dollars). "Hosting marathon races have become a key driving force for the economic and social development in Jiangxi Province," said Li Xiaoping, director of Jiangxi's Provincial Sports Bureau.

Major international events like the Chengdu Universiade and the Hangzhou Asian Games, as well as professional leagues including the Chinese Super League (CSL) and Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), have also stimulated local economic growth.

Even amateur sports events in rural areas have carved out a success.

"Cun Chao", a village football league established in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, has become a phenomenon since May. The competition has amassed over two million spectators, with an average crowd of 50,000 per game. Basketball and volleyball have their own rural tournaments, too.

"Whether in urban or rural settings, sports are playing an increasingly pivotal role. Sports are forging closer ties between people and cities, as well as between people and villages. This mirrors the continual progress in rural development," commented Wang Xueli, director of Tsinghua University Sports Industry Development Research Center.

GROWING POPULARITY OF OUTDOOR SPORTS

In 2023, outdoor sports are on the rise in China. From urban streets to countryside trails, one can frequently spot individuals engaging in hiking, running or cycling.

In southwest China's Yunnan Province alone, the number of people engaging in outdoor activities at least once a week has surpassed 22 million, according to Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau.

"This is a positive social phenomenon, indicating a rise in people's demand for physical and mental health and their desire to connect with nature," said Huang Jin, an official at China's State General Administration of Sport.

"It also underscores the improvement of relevant infrastructure in China."

The China Outdoor Sports Industry Development Report (2022-2023) revealed a 79 percent increase in outdoor sports-related orders in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, and a surge of 221 percent compared to 2019.

The Action Plan to Promote the Construction of Outdoor Sports Facilities and Service Enhancement (2023-2025), released in October by the National Development and Reform Commission together with the General Administration of Sport and other departments, set a target of 3 trillion yuan for the outdoors industry by 2025.

"Policy support will focus on cultivating outdoor sports brand projects, actively introducing more high-profile events, and advancing multiple initiatives to propel the vigorous growth of outdoor sports," said Yang Xuedong, director of the Economic Department of the State General Administration of Sport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)