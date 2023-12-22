Armored vehicles in maneuver training

China Military Online) 09:49, December 22, 2023

A line of armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army march on the field during a maneuver training exercise held on December 5, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Zhenyu)

A type-96 main battle tank attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army marches on the field during a maneuver training exercise held on December 5, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Zhenyu)

