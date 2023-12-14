China, Russia pledge to enhance humanities cooperation

Xinhua) 08:42, December 14, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova attended the 24th session of the China-Russia Committee on Humanities Cooperation via video link on Wednesday, pledging to enhance bilateral cultural cooperation.

The two sides fully recognized the fruitful humanities cooperation between China and Russia over the past year, with abundant achievements in sports, education, and other fields.

They agreed that cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation have played a positive role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples and served the overall situation of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

The two sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the high-quality development of China-Russia cultural and people-to-people cooperation, they added.

Shen said next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia, calling on both sides to take this opportunity to further improve the communication mechanism and cooperation plans, jointly hold the 2024-2025 China-Russia Cultural Year, and open a new chapter in China-Russia cultural cooperation.

Golikova said Russia is willing to continue deepening practical cooperation with China in the humanities field to deliver more mutually beneficial results to the two peoples and promote the friendship from generation to generation.

Shen and Golikova also witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements in relevant fields.

