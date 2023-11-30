Chinese VP emphasizes people-to-people diplomacy with Russian representatives

Xinhua) 08:12, November 30, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with representatives of the 14th Plenary Session of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with representatives of the 14th Plenary Session of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has enjoyed sustained, sound and steady development, with deepening political mutual trust, steady progress on practical cooperation and increasingly solid public support.

Han said that the two countries' leaders have made comprehensive arrangements for the development of bilateral relations and pointed out the direction for advancing the cause of people-to-people friendship between China and Russia.

It is hoped that the committee will implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties and the Year of Culture next year, and give full play to the strong cohesion, appeal and impetus of people-to-people diplomacy, to make new and greater contributions to the development of bilateral relations, he added.

Boris Titov, chairman of the Russian side of the committee, said that Russia-China relations are at a historical high, and cultural exchanges and practical cooperation have achieved outstanding results. The committee will seize the important timing next year to continue to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and help advance Russia-China relations to a new level, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)